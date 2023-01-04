Watch the cast of Cabaret performing on Graham Norton for New Year's Eve
A lovely Cabaret mash-up – but don't tell mama
Happy new year!
The cast of Cabaret, led by Callum Scott Howells and Madeline Brewer, took to The Graham Norton Show to welcome the new year.
Performing a mash-up of "Willkommen" and "Don't Tell Mamma", the multi-award-winning musical's stars then sat on Norton's iconic red sofa alongside a variety of guests.
Howells and Brewer are set to be appearing in the show until late January, with new casting plans imminent.
You can watch the performance in full below:
Cabaret is currently booking through to December 2023, with tickets on sale below.
