Watch Samantha Barks sing "Let It Go" as Frozen's Elsa ahead of West End run

Samantha Barks has given her first public performance as Frozen's Elsa.

Last night, Barks appeared on the Royal Variety Show, presented on ITV. She was joined by the likes of Jason Manford, Michael Ball, Marisha Wallace and Sheridan Smith during the starry evening, filmed in front of virtual audiences at the Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Barks is set to originate the West End role of Elsa next year at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, alongside Steph McKeon as Anna. You can find out more about the show here.

You can watch the performance below.