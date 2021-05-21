Watch our interview with Gemma Arterton and the cast of Walden

WhatsOnStage recently got an exclusive look inside the rehearsal room for Amy Berryman's debut play Walden, which begins performances at the Harold Pinter Theatre this weekend (22 May to 12 June).

Gemma Arterton (Joan of Arc), Fehinti Balogun (Against) and Lydia Wilson (The Duchess of Malfi) star in the production, which is directed by Ian Rickson. It has design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Azusa Ono, music by Mark Bradshaw, sound design by Emma Laxton and casting by Amy Ball.

Set in the future, the piece follows a NASA botanist who returns from a year-long mission to the Moon and meets up with her twin sister.

It opens the Re:Emerge season of shows, a trio of new plays being presented in the West End.

