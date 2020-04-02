Watch National Theatre's One Man, Two Guvnors with James Corden for free here

The full stage production of One Man, Two Guvnors has been released on YouTube.

The comedy, adapted from Carlo Goldoni by Richard Bean, first premiered at the National Theatre in 2011, embarking on a UK tour before running in the West End and transferring to Broadway. Starring James Corden as Francis Henshall, the play follows a man who has to cater to two masters (one of whom is a gangster) while also just trying to get a bite to eat.

Corden won a WhatsOnStage Award, a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance in the show. The company also included Oliver Chris as Stanley Stubbers, Jemima Rooper as Rachel Crabbe and Tom Edden as Alfie.

The streamed show is the first in the National Theatre's new series of streamed productions on YouTube – you can find out more here.

The filmed stage production can be watched below: