Watch a performance from new show Love Goddess, The Rita Hayworth Musical

Get a first listen to Love Goddess, The Rita Hayworth Musical ahead of its run in the UK capital.

Conceived, co-written and starring by Almog Pail, the show also has book by Stephen Garvey, music, lyrics and arrangements by Logan Medland, direction by Steve North, choreography by Jacqui Jameson, music direction by Archie Combe and production by Laura Lunday. Joining Pail in the cast are Simon Kane, Imogen Kinglsey-Smith, Jane Quinn and Joey Simon.

The show plays at the Cockpit in London from 18 November to 23 December 2022.