Watch Kevin Clifton, Charlotte Gooch and Adam Cooper in Singin' in the Rain rehearsals

Exclusive video: In an exciting tease for its upcoming run at Sadler's Wells, a new video has been released offering a look inside the rehearsal room for Singin' In the Rain.

Featuring Charlotte Gooch, Kevin Clifton and Adam Cooper, the video breaks down how the trio worked on the iconic number "Good Morning".

Also in the production are Faye Tozer as Lina and Cavin Cornwall as RF Simpson, alongside Sandra Dickinson, who will appear as Dora Bailey, Michael Matus as Roscoe Dexter and Imogen Brook as Zelda Zanders. The ensemble features Briana Craig, Alistair Crosswell, Lavinia Fitzpatrick, Alex Given, Ryan Gover, Ashleigh Graham, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Molly Rees Howe, Thomas Inge, Robin Kent, Sam Lips, Joshua Lovell, George Lyons, Heather Scott Martin, Amonik Melaco, Ashleigh Morris, Peter Nash, Megan Spiers, and Ellie May Wilson.

The piece will be directed by Jonathan Church, with musical direction by Robert Scott, sound design by Gareth Owen, video by Ian William Galloway, design by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell and associate direction by Fiona Dunn. Stuart Burt is casting director, with further creative team members to be confirmed by the production.

Opening on 30 July, the show runs until 5 September.