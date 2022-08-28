Watch Jeremy Jordan sing "When We Were Young" by Adele ahead of West End concerts
A special glimpse at what's in store for audiences this week
Ahead of his special concert performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, we went into the rehearsal room to hear Jeremy Jordan perform "When We Were Young" by Adele.
The three West End concerts (select tickets are still available) run on Monday and Tuesday this week - you can find out more here. Tune in for a second teaser video tomorrow!
Video by Madeleine Spivey for WhatsOnStage.
Loading...
Loading...