Watch Jeremy Jordan and Katharine McPhee sing "You Matter to Me" from Waitress

Frontline care workers have been putting themselves at risk for over a month saving lives in the middle of the coronavirus spread.

To mark all their work, stage and screen stars Jeremy Jordan and Katharine McPhee, who have both appeared in the hit Broadway and West End musical Waitress , performed duet number "You Matter to Me" from the show.

McPhee originated the role of Jenna in the West End and was the final lead when the show ended its New York run earlier this year, while Jordan played the role of Doctor Pomatter in spring 2019 on Broadway.

While Waitress' West End run has concluded, it is scheduled to commence its first UK and Ireland tour in November.

Watch the performance below: