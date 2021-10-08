Watch five Frozen Elsas and Annas unite for a special global "Let It Go" performance

Five Frozen Elsas and Annas from across the world united for a special performance of "Let It Go"!

Featuring pairs from the West End (Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks), the US tour (Caroline Innerbichler and Caroline Bowman), the German production (Celena Pieper and Sabrina Weckerlin), the Australian production (Courtney Monsma and Jemma Rix) and the Japanese version (Tomoko Machishima and Mizue Okamoto), the video sees all five come together in one Frozen rendition.

Frozen continues to run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, with a cast also featuring Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Watch the video here:

Also appearing are Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside. Children's casting is by Verity Naughton.

In the child cast are Minaii.K Barrowes (young Elsa), Kanon Narumi (young Anna), Sasha Watson-Lobo (young Elsa), Asanda Masike (young Anna), Freya Scott (young Elsa), Ellie Shenker (young Anna), Tilly-Raye Bayer (young Elsa) and Summer Betson (young Anna).

Based on the record-breaking animated film, the stage show has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical.

It is directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, make-up design by Anne Ford-Coates, musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus and orchestrations by Dave Metzger.