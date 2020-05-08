Watch Dame Vera Lynn, Alfie Boe and West End stars celebrate VE Day with "We'll Meet Again" performance

Scores of West End stars including Sharon D Clarke, Alfie Boe and more marked VE Day with a performance of "We'll Meet Again".

Alfie Boe, BLAKE, Gyles Brandreth, Sharon D Clarke, Jonah Collier, Bill Deamer, Louise Dearman, Kerry Ellis, Shaun Escoffery, Ferris and Milnes, Maria Friedman, Bradley Jaden, Cassidy Janson, Joe Pasquale, Hannah Waddingham, Layton Williams and Michael Xavier are among those performing the tune.

The video is produced and musically directed by Dominic Ferris (who also plays the piano), with creative direction from Martin Milnes, visual direction from Tom Large and choral arrangements by Annie Skates at Capital Voices.