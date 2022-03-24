Watch Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo and more in Funny Girl sitzprobe

Funny Girl is headed back to Broadway. Here is a first look at the cast's first orchestra rehearsal, with snippets of stars Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch, and Jared Grimes performing the classic score.

Funny Girl is set to begin performances at the August Wilson Theatre on 26 March ahead of an official opening night on 24 April. Michael Mayer directs the classic musical, which has a score by Bob Merrill and Jule Styne, with original book by Isobel Lennart, and a new book for this production by Harvey Fierstein.

Rounding out the cast are Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and Julie Benko as the standby for Fanny Brice. The ensemble will include Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Hadiya Lundgren, John Thomas Manzari, Liz McCartney, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, and Leslie Blake Walker.

This revival has choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by Chris Walker, music direction and supervision by Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.