Watch a clip from new musical Cake, about the life of Marie Antoinette

Cake is a new musical that combines rap and RnB with 18th century France to retell a story that sparked a revolution.

Inspired by the life of Marie Antoinette, it has music and lyrics by Jack McManus and Tasha Taylor-Johnson with book and lyrics by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and direction by Drew McOnie.

Cake has just premiered as part of this year's MTFest UK at the Turbine Theatre. Watch an exclusive clip below...

The cast features Tori Allen-Martin (Rock Of Ages) as Judge/Nicole, Emma Kingston (Fiddler On The Roof/In The Heights) as Jeanne, Phoebe Panaretos (Strictly Ballroom/Lazarus) as Marie Antoinette and Sebastien Torkia (Matilda The Musical/The Wild Party) as The Cardinal.