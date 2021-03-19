New dates and 'digital tour' revealed for MTFest

New dates have been announced for MTFest, the annual festival of new musical theatre.

Produced by Turbine Theatre artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills, the event will now run from 17 to 29 May at the Turbine before embarking on a ‘digital tour'.

Venues it will visit in virtual form are:

31 May to 6 June: Norwich Theatre Royal, The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry and Birmingham Hippodrome

7 to 13 June: Mayflower Theatre, Southampton and the Mercury Theatre, Colchester

14 to 20 June: Curve Theatre, Leicester and Dundee Repertory Theatre

21 to 27 June: New Wolsey Theatre and Theatre Clwyd

28 June to 4 July: Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Sheffield Theatres and The Lowry, Manchester

The 2021 festival line-up includes eight new musicals: Far From Heaven, #50days, The Man In the Ceiling, Millennials, HouseFire, Cake, Daisy and Tony! (The Tony Blair Rock Opera).

The creative teams behind them include: Tasha Taylor-Johnson, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Jack McManus, Drew McConie, Caroline Kay, Matt White, Thabo Stuck, Scott Frankel and Poppy Burton Morgan.

Casting will be announced in due course.

Paul Taylor-Mills said: "It goes without saying that the last year has brought immense challenges. At The Turbine Theatre we've tried our best to be resilient and to try and use this time to redefine the way we work. This has involved exploring how we can extend our reach and bolster our commitment to developing new work. This will be the third time we've had to reschedule this year's MTFestUK. It was important that when we came back, we came back with an even louder bang."