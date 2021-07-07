Walden with Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun and Lydia Wilson to be released in cinemas

The West End production of Walden will be released in cinemas from 8 September.

The piece, starring Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun and Lydia Wilson, initially ran in the West End from May and now returns in a filmed production created by Sonia Friedman Productions alongside Trafalgar Releasing and Stage2View.

Friedman said today: ‘This past sixteen months has thrown up many challenges for live theatre, and one of the urgent responses we've had to this is to increase the availability of theatre on screen, thereby maximising accessibility and the audience reach of a production. Following our screen production of Uncle Vanya, I'm delighted that we are able to bring Amy Berryman's Walden to cinema screens across the UK.

"An engaging piece examining the bond between siblings, and a timely debate on the impact of climate change on our planet, filmed without an audience, Walden was one of the first plays to reopen the West End earlier this year. With social distancing a necessity, Walden could only reach a limited audience for its run despite playing to its full, authorised capacity, so this is a wonderful opportunity to share this invigorating new play, Ian Rickson's pinpoint direction, and the extraordinary performances of Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun and Lydia Wilson with audiences more widely."

The show earned a four-star review from WhatsOnStage, with Sarah Crompton saying "Rickson's production is nigh on immaculate".

Directed by Ian Rickson, it has design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Azusa Ono, music by Mark Bradshaw, sound design by Emma Laxton and casting by Amy Ball.