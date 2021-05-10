Walden in the West End: First look at Gemma Arterton, Lydia Wilson and Fehinti Balogun

Exclusive: Photos have been released for Amy Berryman's new piece Walden in rehearsals.

Gemma Arterton (Joan of Arc), Fehinti Balogun (Against) and Lydia Wilson (The Duchess of Malfi) star in the show directed by Ian Rickson. It has design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Azusa Ono, music by Mark Bradshaw, sound design by Emma Laxton and casting by Amy Ball.

The piece follows a NASA botanist who returns from a year-long mission to the Moon and meets up with her twin sister. It opens the Re:Emerge season of shows, with a trio of new plays being presented in the West End.

Gemma Arterton (Stella), Lydia Wilson (Cassie) and Fehinti Balogun (Bryan)

Lydia Wilson (Cassie)

Fehinti Balogun (Bryan)

Fehinti Balogun (Bryan)

Lydia Wilson (Cassie) and Gemma Arterton (Stella)

Gemma Arterton (Stella)

Fehinti Balogun (Bryan) and Lydia Wilson (Cassie)

Gemma Arterton (Stella)

Ian Rickson (director)

Fehinti Balogun (Bryan), Gemma Arterton (Stella) and Lydia Wilson (Cassie)

