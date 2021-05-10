WhatsOnStage Logo
Walden in the West End: First look at Gemma Arterton, Lydia Wilson and Fehinti Balogun

Amy Berryman's play opens later this month at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Fehinti Balogun (Bryan), Gemma Arterton (Stella) and Lydia Wilson (Cassie)
© Johan Persson

Exclusive: Photos have been released for Amy Berryman's new piece Walden in rehearsals.

Gemma Arterton (Joan of Arc), Fehinti Balogun (Against) and Lydia Wilson (The Duchess of Malfi) star in the show directed by Ian Rickson. It has design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Azusa Ono, music by Mark Bradshaw, sound design by Emma Laxton and casting by Amy Ball.

The piece follows a NASA botanist who returns from a year-long mission to the Moon and meets up with her twin sister. It opens the Re:Emerge season of shows, with a trio of new plays being presented in the West End.

Gemma Arterton (Stella), Lydia Wilson (Cassie) and Fehinti Balogun (Bryan)
© Johan Persson
Lydia Wilson (Cassie)
© Johan Persson
Fehinti Balogun (Bryan)
© Johan Persson
Fehinti Balogun (Bryan)
© Johan Persson
Lydia Wilson (Cassie) and Gemma Arterton (Stella)
© Johan Persson
Gemma Arterton (Stella)
© Johan Persson
Fehinti Balogun (Bryan) and Lydia Wilson (Cassie)
© Johan Persson
Gemma Arterton (Stella)
©JOHAN PERSSON
Ian Rickson (director)
© Johan Persson
Fehinti Balogun (Bryan), Gemma Arterton (Stella) and Lydia Wilson (Cassie)
©JOHAN PERSSON
Lydia Wilson (Cassie) and Gemma Arterton (Stella)
© Johan Persson
