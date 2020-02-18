Waitress Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel extend run in the West End

Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel will extend their run in Waitress in the West End, it has been announced today.

Grammy Award-winner Bareilles – who wrote the show's music and lyrics – is currently making her West End debut as Jenna after previously appearing in the musical on Broadway, with Creel – who also appeared in the musical on Broadway – starring opposite as Dr Pomatter. Creel won an Olivier Award in 2014 for his performance in The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The pair will extend their performances in the WhatsOnStage Awards-nominated musical for two weeks until 21 March.

Waitress initially opened at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and is now booking until 4 July 2020, with music and lyrics by Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

The show has also announced a new UK and Ireland tour, which will open in Dublin in November.