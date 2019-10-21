Waitress supports Breast Cancer Awareness month with Wear It Pink Day

Waitress changed its blue character uniforms to pink on 18 October for Wear It Pink Day 2019 in support of the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Lucie Jones (Jenna), Laura Baldwin (Dawn) and Sandra Marvin (Becky) all participated in the evening performance at the Adelphi Theatre for the fundraising event and raised £1,260.75 from collections at the theatre which will go towards funding breast cancer research and life-changing support.

Sandra Marvin, Lucie Jones and Laura Baldwin in Waitress go pink for Wear It Pink Day



Cast members also went pink for the pre-show warm up and took on the "Waitress Pie Challenge" after being nominated by their counterparts in the Broadway production to generate support for the cause. The challenge involves being pie'd in the face on video before nominating others to do the same, raising further awareness for the charity.

The full cast of the Tony-nominated musical includes Joe Sugg, David Hunter, Tamlyn Henderson, Andrew Boyer, Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Sandra Marvin, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby and Mark Willshire.

The show is currently booking until 28 March.