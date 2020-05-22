Virtual West End Live announced

A virtual West End Live will take place on Facebook on 20 and 21 June.

With the actual event cancelled due to social distancing measures, there will be two streamed highlights videos featuring performances from previous years.

These videos will be captioned and available to watch for 24 hours after premiering on social media. Shows involved in the highlights video are to be announced, with a schedule of online activities that will happen in conjunction with the programmes to be revealed.

The event has also announced a series of online performances which will be presented for free in conjunction with Sky.