West End stars share their New Year's resolutions for 2022

As today marks the first working day of 2022 we thought we'd share a little New Year's treat with you.

A selection of West End performers reveal their resolutions, goals and aspirations for the year ahead, including Carrie Hope Flecther (Cinderella), Obioma Ugoala (Frozen), Ian Shaw (The Shark is Broken), Rob Madge (My Son's a Queer but What Can You Do?), Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) and Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman).

We wish you all good health and a prosperous year from all of us at WhatsOnStage. Enjoy!



