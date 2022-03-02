Watch performances and interviews from the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards
Warning: glitz and glamour alert!
The stars were out to shine at the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards on Sunday.
Of course, we were on hand at the Prince of Wales Theatre to capture all the action and interview the lucky winners as they came off stage.
Stay tuned for a full highlights package later this week, but until then, here's a taste of one of the biggest nights of the UK's theatrical calendar:
See the full list of winners
Loading...