Watch Kerry Ellis perform "Anything Goes" at the Barbican Theatre

Exclusive: Recently we visited the Barbican Theatre and were treated to a special rendition of the titular number from hit musical Anything Goes.

Led by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Kerry Ellis (as Reno Sweeney) alongside the entire company, check out the show-stopping performance below:





The cast also includes Denis Lawson, Bonnie Langford, Simon Callow, Samuel Edwards, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Haydn Oakley, Carly Mercedes Dyer (who previously won a WhatsOnStage Award for her role), Carl Au, Trev Neo, Clive Hayward and Cornelius Clarke.

The ensemble comprises Jessica Buckby, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jacob Fisher, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Eu Jin Hwang, David Kar-Hing Lee, Billie-Kay, Sammy Kelly, Anna McGarahan, Perry O'Dea, Tom Partridge, Christopher Short, Jack Wilcox and Alexandra Wright and swings Josh Barnett, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca and Emily Ormiston.

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, the creative team features musical supervisor Stephen Ridley, set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Jonathan Deans and casting director Serena Hill, with hair, wigs and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.

Tickets for performances through to 3 September 2022 are available below.