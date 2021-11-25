Watch our interview with the West End stars of The Drifters Girl

We sit down with West End favourites Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Tarinn Callender, Adam J Bernard and Matt Henry to talk all things The Drifters Girl.

Following Faye Treadwell (played by Beverley Knight), the manager of The Drifters, the new musical features hit tunes including "Save The Last Dance For Me", "Under The Boardwalk" and "Saturday Night At The Movies".

The musical is directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate director is Tyrone Huntley and associate choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

