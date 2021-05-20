Watch our interview with Amélie star Audrey Brisson and director Michael Fentiman

Ahead of its West End premiere, we spoke to the star and director of Amélie.

The show plays from tonight (20 May 2021) at the Criterion Theatre, after completing a smash-hit tour in 2019 and a Christmas season at The Other Palace.

Based on the film by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the piece has music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé and book by Craig Lucas. The adaptation is directed by Michael Fentiman.

Audrey Brisson leads the cast as Amélie, a reclusive yet eccentric young woman in Paris during the 1990s.

Designs for the show are by Madeleine Girling, movement direction is by Tom Jackson Greaves, musical supervision and arrangements by Barnaby Race, puppet design and construction by Dik Downey, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and musical direction, additional orchestrations and arrangements by Samuel Wilson.

Tickets for the West End run of Amélie are on sale now via WhatsOnStage.