Watch the Indecent cast and creative team introduce the UK premiere at the Menier Chocolate Factory

WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals to speak with the cast and creative team of Indecent, Paul Vogel's award-winning play which has its UK premiere at the Menier Chocolate Factory this spring.

Playwright Vogel, director Rebecca Taichman and cast members Alexandra Silber, Finbar Lynch and Molly Osbourne spoke about the show, which follows the staging of a controversial play at the turn of the 20th century:

The cast also includes Peter Polycarpou as The Elder (Male), Beverly Klein as The Elder (Female), Cory English as The Middle (Male) and Joseph Timms as The Ingenue (Male). They will be joined by Merlin Shepherd as The Clarinettist, Anna Lowenstein as The Violinist, and Josh Middleton as The Accordionist.

Taichman won a Tony Award for her work when Indecent ran on Broadway in 2017. The show has choreography by David Dorfman, set design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, US sound design by Matt Hubbs, projection design by Tal Yarden, music direction by Merlin Shepherd and music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.

Indecent runs at the Menier Chocolate Factory from 13 March to 9 May, with a press night on 23 March.