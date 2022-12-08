WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Watch the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominations announcement

Coming to you from @sohoplace

The crest for the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The nominations for the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards are here!

Coming to you from the West End's newest venue, @sohoplace, As You Like It stars Leah Harvey and Alfred Enoch are making this year's big announcement. You can watch the streamed reveal below – with proceedings kicking off at midday:



The winners will be crowned at the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony on Sunday, 12 February 2023 at the Prince of Wales Theatre. Tickets are on sale here.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...