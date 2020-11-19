Vicky Vox premieres new theatre web series – watch the first episode now

A new web series has been launched led by Vicky Vox – star of Little Shop of Horrors and former host of the WhatsOnStage Awards.

Set inside Vox's home and across the cyber world, the piece follows an attempt to stage a show in the midst of the pandemic. You can watch the first epissode below.

Producers James Quaife and Robin Rayner of New Frame Productions today said: "Without the restrictions of Covid-19 we'd never have the opportunity to collaborate with these brilliant creative people from all across the world. With the last 8 months being a difficult time for so many in the entertainment industry, it's also enabled us to reimagine the way we work, opening up new opportunities to defy the rules and reframe our stages."

Vox added: "2020 is clearly the year that changed everything. Adversity is nothing new in my life. I always find a way to express myself and connect with others.

"Creativity and art are healing and they will not be stopped! When you find people who support your vision and truly embody that collaborative spirit, obstacles become launch pads to discovery. Necessity is truly the mother of invention."

The series is written by Beth Granville with direction by Tom O'Brien, music supervision by Chris Poon, series editing by Dan Thomas, Sarah Breese and Samuel Lloyd, direction of photograpgy by Jackson Davies and animation by Eggsy. The series also features Cindy Lin, Paul Michael Gibbs and Renée Lamb and special star guests scheduled to appear in future episodes.

A captioned version can also be found via the New Frame Productions website, and you can find out more via their YouTube channel. Nb: the video has a 16+ age rating.