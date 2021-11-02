VAULT Festival announces 2022 return for tenth anniversary

VAULT Festival will return next year for what will be its 10th anniversary event.

With 600 shows straddling the fields of theatre, comedy, immersive experiences, cabaret, live performance, and late-night events, the festival runs from 25 January to 20 March. The full line-up will be revealed on 23 November 2021.

Festival Director and co-founder Andy George said: "We're thrilled to be celebrating VAULT Festival's 10th birthday by welcoming back artists and audiences to the festival. The last 21 months have been incredibly hard for everyone in the cultural sector, especially freelancers; we want VAULT Festival 2022 to be a beacon on the horizon that everyone can look forward to and to add colour and vibrancy to the cold winter months that lie ahead. We're incredibly grateful to all the artists, audiences, partners, and staff who've worked with us and supported our mission over the past two years, and the eight that came before it, to mean we can still be here today presenting the brightest and boldest artists & live performance makers of our time."

Shows announced today include Julene Robinson's The Night Woman, Casey Bailey's Please Do Not Touch, The Silver Bell from Irish writer Alan Flanagan, Fatty Fat Fat creator Katie Greenall's Blubber (exploring fat queer bodies), Pennyroyal, directed by JMK winner Josh Roche, Christian Brighty's debut show Playboy and a variety of late night events.

The venue has announced an improved ventilation system with audiences required to show an NHS Covid Pass to access all venues and bars.