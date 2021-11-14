Vanya, Sonya, Masha and Spike London premiere first look

First-look photos have been released for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, the Tony Award-winning play currently playing in London

Accompanying Janie Dee in the show are Michael Maloney, Rebecca Lacey, Charlie Maher, Sara Powell and Lukwesa Mwamba.

Christopher Durang's piece is an ode to the work of Chekhov, mashing together his various works into a contemporary comedy.

Alongside director Walter Bobbie on the creative team are set designer David Korins, costume designer Emily Rebholz, sound designer/original music composer Mark Bennett, with casting by Ginny Schiller.

The piece plays to 8 January 2022, with tickets on sale below.

Janie Dee and Michael Maloney

© Marc Brenner

Janie Dee, Charlie Maher and Michael Maloney

© Marc Brenner

Charlie Maher and Lukwesa Mwamba

© Marc Brenner