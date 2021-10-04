Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike to open at Charing Cross Theatre after pandemic delay

Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will finally arrive on the London stage!

Disrupted by the pandemic, the piece is to be directed by Walter Bobbie (Chicago) and will run at the Charing Cross Theatre in London from 5 November to 8 January 2022.

A twist on Chekhov's various works, the show will star Janie Dee (Follies) alongside Rebecca Lacey, Charlie Maher and Lukwesa Mwamba. Further cast is to be revealed.

Joining Bobie on the creative team are set designer David Korins, costume designer Emily Rebholz, sound designer/original music composer Mark Bennett, with casting by Ginny Schiller.

The production was previously seen at the Ustinov Studio in Bath.