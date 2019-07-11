Valued Friends by Stephen Jeffreys to run at Rose Theatre Kingston

A new production of Stephen Jeffreys' play Valued Friends is to open at the Rose Theatre in Kingston.

Rose Theatre, The Original Theatre Company and Karl Sydow are producing the first major revival of the work, which runs as part of the theatre's autumn season.

Set in London in 1980, the piece follows four friends in their mid-thirties in a basement flat in Earl's Court while the city is engulfed in social, political and cultural upheaval. Valued Friends originally opened at Hampstead Theatre in 1989 and won the Evening Standard Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright. This will be the first revival of the piece in 30 years.

Jeffreys' other work includes The Clink (Paines Plough), The Libertine (Royal Court) and A Going Concern (Hampstead Theatre). He passed away in 2018 at the age of 68.

Valued Friends will run from 20 September to 12 October, with opening night on 26 September. Casting has yet to be announced.