Unofficial Bridgerton musical wins Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album

The unofficial musical twist on hit Netflix series Bridgerton, which we covered last year has won a Grammy.

Penned by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the show first gathered steam via TikTok (where they were the catnip of the musical theatre community). It was subsequently released as an album in September 2021, and was presented in concert across the UK and in the West End.

Bridgerton first appeared on Netflix at the beginning of 2021, instantly becoming a national sensation. A second season was released late last month.

Numbers on the album include:

"Tis The Season"

"Lady Whistledown"

"If I Were A Man"

"Penelope Featherington"

"The Ruse"

"Fool For You"

"Alone Together"

"Entertain Me"

"Friend Turned Foe"

"Burn For You"

"Worker Bee"

"Every Inch"

"Burned Me Instead"

"Balancing The Scales"

"Ocean Away"

It beat off stiff competition from the all-star Les Misérables, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella and Girl from the North Country.