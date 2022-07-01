United Ukrainian Ballet to perform Giselle in London to support Ukraine

The United Ukrainian Ballet will perform Alexei Ratmansky's Giselle at the London Coliseum this September, with all profits from ticket sales to aid the people and culture of Ukraine.

The company is comprised of Ukrainian dancers who were forced to flee their homeland during the current invasion and are now based at The Hague at the former Royal Conservatoire building, supported by local businesses and the government. Five large dance studios and classrooms at the venue have been converted to bedrooms for the company who both work and reside there.

The production, specially created by acclaimed choreographer and Ukrainian citizen Alexei Ratmansky, will be staged with support from the English National Opera, who will provide the orchestra, and Birmingham Royal Ballet, donating set and costumes, designed by Hayden Griffiths. It will also feature guest performances from Alina Cojocaru and Katja Khaniukova during its run.

The ENO orchestra will be conducted by the National Opera of Ukraine's Viktor Oliynyk.

Presented by Oliver King, Paul Godfrey and SENF and running from 13 to 17 September 2022, all profits from ticket sales will be donated to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and the United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation, which has been set up in the Netherlands with a mission to protect, support and spread Ukrainian culture.