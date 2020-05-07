Trafalgar Entertainment acquires Theatre Royal Sydney

London-based global company Trafalgar Entertainment has acquired Theatre Royal Sydney.

The Australia-based venue, which is scheduled to open in August 2021, will not only stage live works but also stream productions from other markets – presented by Trafalgar Entertainment's subsidiary Trafalgar Releasing.

Trafalgar Entertainments': Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire said: "In these difficult times, this is very good news for Sydney, New South Wales and for the future of live entertainment. We would like to pay tribute to the farsightedness and confidence of the NSW Government. We believe that TE has something special to offer and look forward to working alongside our new partners in this

enterprise.

"Like so many, our industry is enduring highly challenging circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, looking to the future, we believe that live entertainment and the creative industries will have a crucial part to play in recovery and renewal."

The company has regularly co-produced shows in Australia, including War Horse