Trafalgar Entertainment launch team to support regional and touring programming

Trafalgar Entertainment have launched a new team set to bolster regional programming across the UK.

Led by Ellen McPhillips, the team will aim to centralise programming for touring shows. McPhillips, formerly director at Southend Theatres, will act as regional programming director, with the team tasked with supporting touring productions by identifying appropriate venues and maximising audience engagement.

Trafalgar Productions is currently overseeing ongoing or upcoming touring productions including Anything Goes, Jersey Boys, The Curious Incident Of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and The Rocky Horror Show.

In-house production colleagues Jonathan Church Theatre Productions are working on Singin' in the Rain, Private Peaceful, A Monster Calls, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe and Wendy and Peter Pan.

Howard Panter, TE's joint CEO and creative director, said: "Ellen's appointment is perfectly timed as Trafalgar Entertainment continues with its exciting growth strategy. We can now use this opportunity to harness our production output and expertise, and working with other producers, deliver fantastic week-long product into more venues, increase regional theatre audiences, and offer greater choice for theatregoers.

"The creation of a central programming team will also improve service and opportunities for week-long producers with a single call to route a tour into multiple TE regional venues. We can also increase focus on week-long content and link into the West End encouraging and supporting more shows to tour regionally.

"Ellen has done a tremendous job leading the Southend team for almost 15 years and has played a pivotal role in establishing the theatre as one of our most important venues. We'd like to thank Ellen for all her hard work over the years and wish her every success as she embarks on this new journey."

Ellen McPhillips said: "This is a hugely exciting opportunity and I'm looking forward to leading the central programming team in this new role, helping to build back regional theatre post pandemic with a strong programming offer, growing our regional audiences and developing relationships with producers and venues.

"I've loved working at the Southend venues, and I'll miss the team enormously, but I know they'll continue to thrive and I wish them every success for the future."

Trafalgar Entertainment's current regional venues include New Theatre, Cardiff, Cliffs Pavilion, Southend, G Live, Guildford, Orchard Theatre, Dartford, The Churchill Theatre, Bromley, the Swan, High Wycombe, the Lyceum Theatre, Crewe, the Wyvern Theatre, Swindon, the Beck Theatre, Hayes, the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, the Palace Theatre, Westcliff-on-Sea and the Arts Centre, Swindon.

Also owners of the Trafalgar Theatre in the West End, they are set to open the Olympia Theatre in west London in the next few years.