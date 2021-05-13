A brand-new Olympia Theatre will open in 2025.

Set to be the largest new theatre to open in London since the National Theatre in the 1970s, the venue will be operated by Trafalgar Entertainment, current owners of the Trafalgar Theatre in central London.

The leasehold of the five-story Olympia Theatre is another big step for Trafalgar Entertainment, following their acquisition of HQ Theatres earlier this year, plus the opening of their Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia.

The Olympia Theatre is part of the major £1.3bn redevelopment of the Olympia events space in west London, located next to Kensington station.

A 1,575-seat auditorium will be located at the heart of the five-story building, which is designed by award-winning theatre architects Haworth Tompkins. There will be a "stacked auditorium" design, brining audiences close to the stage, as well as increased ventilation systems throughout the building. Trafalgar Entertainment's lease runs for 35 years, with an option to extend for a further 35.

Co-founder of Trafalgar Entertainment, Howard Panter, said: "Looking forward to a new golden age of theatre, Olympia presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity – it is quite simply one of the most exciting new theatres London has seen for many years and we're delighted to be playing our part as operator. Trafalgar Entertainment is determined to help the return of live entertainment across the UK: we know that audiences want passionately to return to the unique magic that is live theatre.

"Next month, our remodelled Trafalgar Theatre will open in the West End, Anything Goes plays a summer season at the Barbican, and we're launching UK tours of The King and I and The Rocky Horror Show. With HQ Theatres opening new productions across the UK in coming months, and the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia opening its doors for the first time in five years, we're seeing the mighty strength of the theatre sector as investors and audiences come together to give the people what they want - brilliant world class theatre."