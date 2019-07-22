Torch Song at the Turbine Theatre full casting announced

Complete casting has been announced for Torch Song, the first production at the new Turbine Theatre at Battersea Power Station.

Joining the previously announced Matthew Needham (Arnold), Daisy Boulton (Laurel), Dino Fetscher (Ed) and Rish Shah (Alan) will be Jay Lycurgo, making his stage debut, as David and Bernice Stegers (Eight Women) as Ma.

Directed by Drew McOnie, Harvey Fierstein's classic play follows drag queen Arnold who is looking for love in '70s Manhanattan. The piece has design by Ryan Laight, lighting by James Whiteside, sound by Seb Frost, and casting by Will Burton.

The production runs from 22 August to 13 October, and opens the brand new 200-seat space directly adjacent to the Battersea Power Station. You can find out more about the Turbine Theatre here.