Top musical revivals to see in 2023

One of the (many) joys of theatregoing is experiencing beloved musicals being remounted, repurposed or completely reinvented for modern audiences. So, we thought we'd take a look at which reimaginings 2023 has in store for us across the country.

For the purpose of this list, we've solely concentrated on brand-new, never-before-seen productions. So, let those fabulously familiar overtures play, as we guide you through the musical revivals currently scheduled for next year...

Guys and Dolls

The cast of Guys and Dolls



The Bridge Theatre will certainly be rockin' the boat in 2023 with a new immersive staging of Guys and Dolls. Director Nick Hytner has assembled a stellar cast for the occasion, led by Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as Nathan Detroit, Andrew Richardson (A Call to Spy) as Sky Masterson, Celinde Schoenmaker (The Light in the Piazza) as Sarah Brown, Marisha Wallace (Oklahoma!) as Miss Adelaide and Cedric Neal (Back to the Future) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson. We're betting this roll of the dice is going to deliver a big pay-off! Bridge Theatre, 3 March to 2 September





Once on This Island

Artwork for Once on This Island

© Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's much-loved musical based on the 1985 novel My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl by Rosa Guy, tells the Caribbean tale of Ti Moune and the four gods (Asaka: Mother of the Earth, Agwé: god of Water, Erzulie: goddess of Love, and Papa Ge: demon of Death). The 2017 Broadway staging took home the Tony Award for Best Revival Of A Musical and we just can't wait to see the show take advantage of an al fresco setting. Mama Will Provide in 2023! Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 10 May to 10 June





Aspects of Love

Michael Ball

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

"Love Changes Everything" is arguably one of Michael Ball's all-time greatest hits. Ever since the stage veteran starred as Alex in the 1989 West End premiere of Aspects of Love, he has forever been regarded as the poster boy for the Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Charles Hart musical. Fast forward over three decades and Ball is now set to play Alex's uncle George in this "re-imagined chamber production". Lyric Theatre, 12 May to 11 November





42nd Street

42nd Street



Leicester's Curve has forged a formidable reputation in recent years for its exceptional revivals – from A Chrous Line and West Side Story to Billy Elliot – and 2023 may be no exception! Following the trials and tribulations of putting on a Broadway show during the Great Depression, 42nd Street will once again invite us all to come and meet those dancing feet next year and we can't wait! Curve, 17 May to 3 June, Sadler's Wells Theatre, 7 June to 2 July and on tour from 13 July





Gypsy

The artwork for Gypsy



As part of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre season, the beloved Arthur Laurents, Jules Styne and Stephen Sondheim musical Gypsy – following "the ultimate show business mother" and the rise of Gypsy Rose Lee – will be heading back to the stage. Everything's coming up roses in Scotland! Pitlochry Festival Theatre, 19 May to 30 September





We Will Rock You

The We Will Rock You artwork



Ben Elton's fan-favourite jukebox musical – overflowing with Queen's greatest hits and set in a dystopian future where musical instruments have been banned – enjoyed a 12-year run at the West End's Dominion Theatre. Now, a new production is heading to a venue with an even greater seating capacity for the summer season. London Coliseum, 2 June to 27 August





Once

The Barn Theatre



Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh's award-winning musical Once will receive a makeover in Cirencester next year. Set in Dublin, the story follows an Irish busker and a Czech woman who bond over their shared love of music. In addition, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato will star in two concert stagings at The London Palladium on 12 March. Barn Theatre, 3 July to 12 August





Miss Saigon

Joanna Ampil



Sheffield Theatres' decision to mount the Vietnam War-set, Boublil and Schönberg classic Miss Saigon has already created some important debates and seen some actions taken within the industry - due to its "problematic and complex issues" and "notions of Asian inferiority". Manchester's Royal Exchange is even programming a show placing these issues centre stage. It will therefore be interesting to see how the Sheffield company tackles this. Gender-swapping the role of The Engineer by casting Joanna Ampil (South Pacific) has certainly shown that this won't be similar to any Miss Saigon that has come before. Sheffield Crucible, 8 July to 12 August





Shrek The Musical

Shrek the Musical



The Puss in Boots sequel is hitting the UK cinema screens in February and everyone's favourite green ogre will be hitting the UK stages from July in a brand-new production of Shrek The Musical! Yes, 2023 will be the year to let your freak flag fly once again, folks! On tour from 21 July





La Cage aux Folles

Artwork for La Cage aux Folles

© Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's second musical revival of the summer needs no excuses. The last major London revival of La Cage aux Folles closed about 12 years ago, so it's high time we revisited the Jerry Herman/Harvey Fierstein classic about an eventful encounter between Georges (the manager of a drag club), his partner Albin (the venue's star attraction), their son Jean-Michel, his fiancée Anne and her ultra-conservative parents. Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 29 July to 16 September





Repeat viewings

There will also be plenty of chances in 2023 to see some very recent productions returning to stages across the country:

- Dirty Dancing will not only be heading back to the Dominion Theatre (18 January to 29 April) but will also be launching a UK and Ireland tour from 30 May.

- The Bodyguard is also returning to the road, kicking off on 28 January and starring former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton.

- Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, which recently scored a number of WhatsOnStage Award nominations, is transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre (16 February to 2 September).

- Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell will be bursting onto the Peacock Theatre's stage in the West End (17 February to 1 April).

- The 2017 revival of Annie will be back on tour (with Paul O'Grady and Craig Revel Horwood attached at certain venues) from 25 February.

- The West End premiere of Bonnie and Clyde, which also received a number of WhatsOnStage Award nominations, will be remounted at another West End venue (Garrick Theatre, 4 March to 20 May) with Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage set to reprise their respective roles.

- Titanic The Musical (previously seen at the Charing Cross Theatre in 2016) will be setting sail on a UK tour from 16 March.

- Tim Firth's Take That-infused jukebox musical Greatest Days (previously called The Band) is also heading out on a new tour from 5 May, with a film adaptation currently in post-production.

- The Old Vic will welcome back Broadway star Andy Karl to reprise the role of Phil Connors in its restaging of Groundhog Day (20 May to 12 August)... all over again!

- Grease will continue to be the word when it revisits the Dominion Theatre next year (2 June to 28 October).

- Curve's current revival of The Wizard of Oz has already confirmed its transfer to The London Palladium next summer (23 June to 3 September).

- And the acclaimed Chichester revival of Crazy For You, starring Charlie Stemp and Carly Anderson, will be heading to the West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre from 24 June.