Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt to be broadcast in cinemas

Tom Stoppard's brand new play Leopoldstadt will be broadcast in cinemas on 25 June.

The piece, which is currently running at the Wyndham's Theatre, charts the rise and fall of the Jewish quarter of Vienna from the beginning of the 20th century through to the brutal actions of the Holocaust.

The cast of 41 features adults Faye Castelow, Felicity Davidson, Avye Leventis, Sadie Shimmi, Adrian Scarborough, Luke Thallon, Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Joe Coen, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Eleanor Wyld and Alexis Zegerman.

The children's cast is made up of Jarlan Bogolubov, Ramsay Robertson, Joshua Schneider, Toby Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Maya Larholm, Daniel Lawson, Louis Levy, Libby Lewis, Jack Meredith, Chloe Raphael, Beatrice Rapstone and Montague Rapstone.

Set design is by Richard Hudson, with costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork and movement by EJ Boyle. Casting is by Amy Ball, with children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The play is the sixth collaboration between Sonia Friedman Productions and Stoppard and reunites the trio of Friedman, Stoppard and director Patrick Marber, who last worked on Travesties in 2017.