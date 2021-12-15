Toby Stephens, Gina McKee, Paul McGann and Angel Coulby to star in new Florian Zeller play The Forest

Casting has been unveiled for Florian Zeller's new play The Forest, premiering in February.

Zeller, who received a variety of awards for the film version of his hit play The Father, will return to the London stage with a new tale about the demands of family, career and sexual desire.

Leading the cast are Toby Stephens (Lost in Space), Gina McKee (Bodyguard), Paul McGann (Doctor Who) and Angel Coulby (Merlin).

They are joined in the cast by Millie Brady (Roadkill), Silas Carson (Phantom Thread), Finbar Lynch (Indecent), Sakuntala Ramanee (Romeo and Julietr) and Eddie Toll (Stephen).

Director Jonathan Kent will lead a creative team featuring designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Isobel Waller-Bridge, casting director Lotte Hines and associate designer and costume co-designer Jasmine Swan.

Kent said today: "Zeller's mysterious and fascinating new play is unlike anything he's written before and, in fact, unlike anything I've ever directed. It demands all the creative and inventive talents of the remarkable company of actors we've been lucky enough to assemble."