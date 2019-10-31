To Kill A Mockingbird, adapted by Aaron Sorkin, confirms West End run in 2020

Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird will open in previews at London's Gielgud Theatre on 21 May 2020.

Directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I), Sorkin's adaptation continues to run on Broadway after an official opening night in December 2018. Jeff Daniels initially starred in the show, with Ed Harris now leading the cast. It was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning one.

Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, explores racial injustice in America and features one of the most iconic characters in literary history – small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

Sher's production is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel.

Casting and full performance dates are to be announced, with tickets going on sale in December.