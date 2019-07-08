Join our Theatre Club and receive two free* tickets to a hit West End musical!

The Rhythm Is Gonna Get You!

Join our Theatre Club and receive two free tickets to the smash hit Broadway musical On Your Feet! as a welcome gift!*

All you have to do is purchase an Annual Premium Membership but don't delay, this very special promotion must end on 31 July 2019.

Our Theatre Club is an exclusive members area where you can access great seats at great prices, exclusive Q&As and meet-and-greets with stars and creatives, luxury extras like free drinks and programmes and much more (on selected shows).

Currently there are more than 30 shows and events available so the chances are you'll save your membership fee (only £50) with your first booking!

Get Up and Make It Happen!

It's so easy, simply join here, select 'Annual Premium Membership - £50' and follow the instructions.

Her Voice. His Vision. Their Story.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan's smash hit musical arrives in London direct from Broadway for a strictly limited season. On Your Feet! is the inspiring true love story of the Emilio and Gloria, charting their journey from Cuba, on to the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom.

Featuring Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine's exhilarating, iconic hits including "Dr Beat", "1-2-3'', "Get On Your Feet" and "Don't Want To Lose You Now", this is a musical where "you'll barely be able to sit still in your seat, or wipe the soppy grin off your face" (WhatsOnStage).

"The club always advertises well in advance...the choice and prices are amazing"

"Absolutely brilliant evening...I also thought your Q&A was really insightful and perfectly pitched"

"Fantastic seats and thank you Theatre Club for the excellent discounts you give"

"Theatre Club is the best!"

"Thank you...this club really does enrich my life"

It's so easy, simply join here, select 'Annual Premium Membership - £50' and follow the instructions.

• This offer applies to full price Annual Premium Memberships for the WhatsOnStage Theatre Club taken out between 8 July 2019 and 31 July 2019.

• This offer is not exchangeable for cash.

• Seat allocations are at the discretion of the London Coliseum box office and will be available to collect from the theatre on the day of the performance.

• Vaild for Sunday to Thursday performances between 9 July 2019 and 29 August 2019; new members need to email their chosen date (a minimum of 3 days after their joining date, to allow for booking turnaround) to the Theatre Club after joining; tickets cannot be exchanged; ticket confirmations will be sent out after receipt of seat details from the Coliseum box office. Subject to availability.

• Memberships cannot be cancelled within the first year of joining.

• WhatsOnStage Theatre Club memberships run continuously and renew automatically on the date of membership expiration unless cancelled by email at least three business days prior to the renewal.

• The credit card you assign to your account will be charged for membership renewals.

• WhatsOnStage Theatre Club memberships are not transferable.

• Memberships undertaken via this promotion will not be refunded under any circumstances.

• Re-sale of tickets purchased via the WhatsOnStage Theatre Club is strictly prohibited and will result in immediate revocation of membership without any refund due.