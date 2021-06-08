The Windsors: Endgame heading to West End in August

The Windsors: Endgame, adapted from hit Channel 4 comedy The Windsors, will open in the West End later this summer.

The production will feature many of the cast of the television show, including Harry Enfield who plays Prince Charles. Further casting is still to be announced.

It opens at the - appropriately named - Prince of Wales Theatre 10 August (previews from 2 August).

Written by the creators of the series, George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore, The Windsors: Endgame will be directed by Michael Fentiman (Amelie).

According to press material the show will feature "songs, sword fights and snogging competitions".

It continues: "Like all good soap operas, this is the story of intergenerational conflict, with Wills challenging his father for the crown and Camilla determined to see him off and rule the land with an iron fist. Wills needs Harry and Meghan's help if he's ever going to triumph – but will they come back from California and their authentic life with their rescue chickens? And how will Beatrice and Eugenie ever clear their father, Prince Andrew's name?"

The Windsors: Endgame features set design by Madeleine Girling, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound by George Dennis, music by Felix Hagan and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

The piece is produced in the West End by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment and Isobel David.