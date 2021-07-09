The Windsors: Endgame complete West End cast and portraits revealed

Full casting has been revealed for The Windsors: Endgame, the new royal satire heading to the West End.

Joining the previously unveiled troupe of impersonators will be Eliza Butterworth (Eugenie) and Sophie-Louise Dann (Fergie). Dann said today: "I'm looking forward to a right Royal rollicking time - I haven't been so excited since I had my big toe sucked!"

"The Yorks"

© Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

The piece begins previews on 2 August, with the cast also including Harry Enfield (Charles), Crystal Condie (Meghan), Matthew Cottle (Edward), Tom Durant-Pritchard (Harry), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Camilla), Ciarán Owens (Wills), Jenny Rainsford (Beatrice), Kara Tointon (Kate) and Tim Wallers (Andrew).

Directed by Michael Fentiman, the show has set design by Madeleine Girling, costumes by Hilary Lewis, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound by George Dennis costume design by June Nevin, music by Felix Hagan and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

