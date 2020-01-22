The Welkin at the National Theatre: first look at Maxine Peake, Cecilia Noble and more in Lucy Kirkwood's play

Production images have been released for Lucy Kirkwood's brand new play The Welkin, which opens at the National Theatre.

Following a woman who is put on trial for a murder yet claims to be pregnant, the cast includes Maxine Peake, Ria Zmitrowicz, Natasha Cottriall, Daneka Etchells, Jenny Galloway, Haydn Gwynne, Zainab Hasan, Aysha Kala, Wendy Kweh, Philip McGinley, Cecilia Noble, Laurence Ubong Williams, Dawn Sievewright, June Watson, Shaofan Wilson, Hara Yannas and Brigid Zengeni.

Set and costume design is by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Carolyn Downing, movement by Imogen Knight and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd.

It will be streamed as part of National Theatre Live on 21 May 2020.