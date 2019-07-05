The View Upstairs at Soho Theatre in rehearsals

We paid a visit to the rehearsal room for The View Upstairs, which opens at the Soho Theatre later this month.

The production is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle and features an all-star cast including Tyrone Huntley, Andy Mientus, Declan Bennett, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Cedric Neal and John Partridge. They are joined by Carly Mercedes Dyer, Gary Lee, Joseph Prouse and Derek Hagen.

The piece follows Wes, a young fashion designer who buys an abandoned space that was formerly a '70s gay bar, burned down in an arson attack that killed 32 people decades earlier.

The musical is written by Max Vernon and has choreography by Fabian Aloise, musical direction by Bob Broad, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Adam Fisher and casting by Will Burton.

The View Upstairs runs from 18 July to 24 August.