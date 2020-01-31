The Stage Awards 2020 winners announced, including Life of Pi, Leeds Playhouse and more

The Stage Awards winners have been announced for 2020.

ATG Productions, responsible for the likes of the Pinter at the Pinter season and Ian McKellen's epic fundraising solo show tour, has won Producer of the Year. The inaugural Achievement in Technical Theatre Award was given to Sheffield Theatres' production of Life of Pi, which is about to transfer to the West End after premiering in 2019.

Sheffield Theatres also won the Regional Theatre of the Year award, while the London Theatre of the Year was given to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, which hosted the National Theatre's Public Acts production in 2019.

The Bunker Theatre, which will sadly close its doors in a couple of months time, won the Fringe Theatre of the Year Award. The Innovation Award was won by the Artistic Directors of the Future programme, which allows aspiring theatre-makers to shadow boards at major theatres across the UK.

The Theatre Building of the Year award was given to newly revamped, rechristened and reopened Leeds Playhouse – which had a £15.8 million redevelopment in 2019.

Selladoor Productions won the International Award for its work across dozens of markets, while the Almeida's Mary Joseph, who works predominantly in the box office, won the Unsung Hero award.

Editor Alistair Smith said: "Our 2020 winners reflect how theatre across the UK is both thriving and evolving. They balance local sensibilities with national, even international, ambitions: from the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch, whose collaboration on As You Like It saw it work with community groups and the National Theatre, to Sheffield Theatres, whose output included the musical Standing at the Sky's Edge – telling the story of Sheffield's Park Hill Estate – and Life of Pi, a stage adaptation of a worldwide bestseller that will transfer to the West End this year."