The Show Must Go On Live! West End concert to be broadcast on Sky Arts Freeview channel

The hit charity concert The Show Must Go On! Live will be broadcast on Sky Arts on 18 July.

A repeat affair for anyone who missed its YouTube run last month, the piece plays at 8pm on Freeview channel 11. The piece was captured by National Theatre Live at the Palace Theatre in London in early June with Bonnie Langford and Trevor Dion Nicholas on hosting duties.

Appearing in the piece are Aisha Jawando in a performance from Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Marcus Harman in a performance from Dear Evan Hansen, Sharan Phull in a performance from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart who will alternate in a performance from SIX, Trevor Dion Nicholas in a performance from Hamilton, Dom Simpson and Tom Xander in a performance from The Book of Mormon, and Laura Pick in a performance from Wicked.

Furthermore, appearing are Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Carly Thoms in a performance from the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, Jordan Luke Gage in a performance from & Juliet, John Owen-Jones in a performance from Les Misérables, cast members in a performance from Disney's The Lion King, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime in a performance from The Prince of Egypt, Alice Fearn in a performance from Come From Away, Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield in a performance from The Phantom Of The Opera, Zizi Strallen in a performance from Mary Poppins and Mazz Murray in a performance from Mamma Mia!.

The creative team includes Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox who direct the concert, Stephen Brooker as musical supervisor, set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Howard Hudson. Sound design is by Adam Fisher, video design is by Fray Studio and Stuart Morley will be musical director.