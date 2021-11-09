The Shark Is Broken extends West End run

The West End production of The Shark Is Broken, which is a deep-dive behind-the-scenes on the making of Jaws, has extended its West End run.

Now set to play to 13 February 2022 at the Ambassadors Theatre, the piece is written by Ian Shaw (who is the son of original Jaws actor Robert Shaw) and Joseph Nixon, and stars the younger Shaw as his father. Joining Shaw are Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss and Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider.

The stage show follows the three actors as they sit on a boat and wait while their mechanical carnivorous co-star is fixed. It has direction by Guy Masterson, with set and costume by Duncan Henderson, lighting by Jon Clark, sound and music by Adam Cork and video by Nina Dunn. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

The associate director is Martha Geelan, the associate lighting designer is Simisola Majekodunmi and the costume associate is Deborah Andrews.

Producer Sonia Friedman said today: "It's with immense pride and joy that we're announcing this extension of The Shark is Broken at the Ambassador's Theatre - put simply, we're gonna need a bigger run! Having been suspended for 16 months in 2020, just before rehearsals were due to commence, it's fantastic that this new play has finally opened in the West End to such a rapturous response, with our dedicated audiences travelling from all over the UK to see this entertaining yet profound look behind the scenes of one of the most famous films ever made."