The Queen's Gambit to be adapted into a musical

It has been announced that Walter Tevis' book that prompted the hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit will be adapted into a musical.

The award-winning series wowed fans in December and has gone on to achieve critical and audience success since. The story follows a young chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, who goes on to achieve international success.

Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz, who will produce the musical, said: "It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing The Queen's Gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theater.

"Told through a brave and fresh point of view, audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story's inspiring women who energize and sustain Beth Harmon's journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we're looking forward to moving the project forward."

A release date, creatives and more for the show are to be revealed, with the piece expected to open on Broadway.

The 1983 novel's streamed adaptation had a cast led by Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, and Marielle Heller. The stage project will be unrelated to the television adaptation.