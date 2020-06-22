The Prince of Egypt extends West End run until autumn 2021

The West End production of The Prince of Egypt has extended its West End run until 4 September 2021 with plans to reopen from 1 November 2020 following the closure of the West End in March.

The musical, based on the iconic DreamWorks Animation film of the same name, follows a young Moses as he discovers he is the son of a Hebrew slave rather than part of the Egyptian monarchy.

The show, which in February had premiered at the Dominion Theatre, will extend its run until the new date to make up for the cancelled months, with any reopening only happening in line with government advice.

The show's original cast was led by Luke Brady and Liam Tamne as Moses and Ramses, with the pair joined by Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

The show has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz. It is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold and children's casting by Verity Naughton.